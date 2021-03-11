Survey says three quarters of vaccine recipients found it a positive experience

A new survey has found that three quarters of Suffolk people to have had a Covid-19 vaccine first dose have reported a positive experience.

Healthwatch Suffolk presented figures from its vaccination survey at a meeting of the county council's Health and Wellbeing Board meeting this morning.

The data showed that 75% of 699 respondents reported a positive experience, 13% a negative experience and 12% had mixed feelings.

The county's clinical commissioning groups have also carried out their own survey with more than 3,000 people, with results so far on that understood to be similar to those reported by Healthwatch Suffolk.

Among the top positive comments were:

vaccination centres being well organised

the work of staff and volunteers at those sites

short waiting times on arrival

clear explanations of the process

centres being Covid-secure

ease of use for the online booking system.

Suffolk has enjoyed a number of positive stories about how the county is delivering the vaccination rollout.

The small market town of Saxmundham was named the most vaccinated area in England with about 66% of people receiving their first dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile a mobile vaccination centre has been set up in a bus to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to minority ethnic communities in Ipswich and the surrounding area.

Suffolk also using the vaccination bus to deliver jabs

However, the top issues raised included problems with the online booking system, instances of people not being contacted or missing out, distance to some vaccination centres, and some people having to wait for long periods of time on arrival before they were seen.

Andy Yacoub, Healthwatch Suffolk chief executive, said: "The survey responses to the Healthwatch ask have been mainly positive - three quarters have been positive.

"The overall positivity in the comments has remained consistent over the three months of experience that we hold data for.

"On site management, in essence they are being run efficiently, they are well organised and have good facilities according to what people are telling us. All of these positive things are in the majority."

Mr Yacoub said negative comments "were in the minority overall, but of course the learning is always in the minutiae," and confirmed that some information shared with health bosses over the weeks had been acted upon.

He added: "Travel to sites is the most common negative comment in the data, this included attending appointments attending long distances from home - up to 45miles, and not having appointments available locally."

The survey launched in December when the vaccine programme first began, and has continued throughout the vaccination programme.

It has allowed the organisation to monitor the progress on issues, for example the numbers reporting negative experiences around not being contacted was higher in January than it was in February.

Visit Healthwatch Suffolk to share your feedback of the Covid vaccination process and to find out more.