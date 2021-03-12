300 lorries searched in effort to stop human traffickers

Almost 300 lorries have been stopped and searched in Bedfordshire as part of efforts to target human traffickers.

It was part of a week of action at Toddington Services, which started on 1 March, with Bedfordshire police, Border Force and two other police forces focusing on organised immigration crime.

The operation comes after police received reports that people were entering the country illegally and using Toddington Services as a stop off.

Bedfordshire Police said they were able to educate drivers on how best to secure their trucks in an effort to reduce the number of people who can access them.

Three HGVs were seized and 15 drivers were given fines for road traffic offences.