Carpe Diem: brothers jailed after police bust £300k cannabis farm

Two brothers from Cambridgeshire caught growing cannabis with a street value of up to £300,000 have been jailed.

Police visited a property in Glatton, near Peterborough, in November after members of the public alerted officers about recent suspicious behaviour.

Diem and Tit Hoang, were found inside the house with nearly 400 plants of varying sizes spread across five rooms, with a street value of around £300,000.

The cannabis farm found in Glatton, near Peterborough Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Sergeant Craig Flavell from Cambridgeshire Police's Rural Crime Action team said: “This is another great example of the police and public working together to tackle drug crime. Officers found a sophisticated, commercial set up capable of producing significant amounts of cannabis but thanks to information received these drugs never made it to the streets and this pair are now in prison.

Diem Hoang, left, and Tit Hoang, right Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The pair pleaded guilty to production of cannabis . Diem Hoang was jailed for 15 months, and Tit Hoang was sentenced to 16 months.

Cambridgeshire Police are urging the public to look out for signs of illegal cannabis factories in the county.

Those signs include:

blacked out windows

irregular visitors

Sergeant Flavell said: "We can’t be everywhere and we rely on people in our communities being our yes and ears. If you suspect something isn’t right, it more than likely isn’t."

The force’s new ‘Stay In, Speak Out’ campaign encourages residents, who are staying at home because of the Coronavirus pandemic, to report any concerns or suspicious behaviour in their community. You can contact police via the force’s online web chat function here: https://bit.ly/3rulxRB