Close season starts for coarse fishing today

The close season for coarse fishing in the region's rivers and streams has begun today.

The close season prevents certain fish like barbel and chub being caught to give them a chance to breed.

Until the 15 June, when the season reopens, patrols will be carried out by the Environment agency.

Anyone who breaks the rules could be fined.

Our fisheries enforcement work continues throughout the close season and we will be working closely with Cambridgeshire police. Any angler caught fishing during this time will be prosecuted and may receive a substantial fine. Ian Hirst, Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire fisheries

To help tackle illegal fishing, the Environment Agency urges anyone to report incidents by calling their hotline on 0800 80 70 60.