Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Sarah Cooper

It is one of the biggest days in the horticultural calendar- Mothers Day and millions of flowers have been pruned and picked at a huge greenhouse in Spalding.

Bridge Farm is one of the biggest growing facilities in Europe- selling to retailers across the globe and Mother's Day is of course big business.

Mother's Day is the largest week in the horticultural calendar, we grow and sell over a month's worth of flowers and plants in just a few days. It's one of those areas of products that you can't really produce ahead and so everything is consolidated into just a few days, which makes this industry really unique. Our flowers and plants will be delighting mothers all over the UK. Louise Motala, Managing Director, Bridge Farm Group

Mothers Day is big business for growers in the region Credit: ITV News Anglia

Bridge Farm started as a small family business selling house plants. Now 30 years later they are selling around 50 million plants a year- in 48 acres of glass greenhouses in the Fens.

If we sort of roll back 12 months, we had 48 acres of glass full of plants ready to go to market and our supply chain all of a sudden ground to a halt. And as we come out of lockdown, the garden is going to be one of the only places that people can really entertain their friends and families and so I think the market is set for a really really fantastic season ahead. Louise Motala, Managing Director, Bridge Farm Group

Celebrating Mothers Day this year will of course be different. Under current lockdown rules the whole family won't be able to get together if you live apart.

But you can now meet up with one other person outdoors. So one family member will be able to meet up with mum outdoors in a public place. That could mean having a cuppa on a park bench, or sitting somewhere for a picnic if the weather is nice.