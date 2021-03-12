New CT scanner in Norwich could reduce waiting times for cancer diagnoses

A £1.3million CT scanner's been installed at the Spire Hospital in Norwich.

It is hoped the new scanner will reduce waiting times for cancer diagnosis, which have increased due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It can be used for up to 20 patients a day and is currently being used by the NHS as well as private patients.

It should speed up diagnosis for people with other diseases as well.

The privately run hospital has been offering its services to the NHS during the pandemic.

What is a CT Scanner?

A computerised tomography (CT) scan uses X-rays to create images of the inside of the body. It is often used to look for cancer, but they are also used to look at internal damage and blood flow problems.

The scanner took six weeks to build.