Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki has been named the Championship player of the month for February.

The Finnish international scored seven goals in as many games as the Canaries opened up a big gap at the top of the division.

Pukki has now scored 20 league goals this campaign, putting him on course to match or even better the 29 he got two seasons ago when Norwich won the league.

“I think there’s a lot of players who could’ve got this award from other teams, so I’m really happy with how the month went and we’ve started March really well, so we’re in a good run now," Pukki said.

“There’s only one prize I’m after this year, which is to go back to the Premier League. These awards are nice, but in the end, they don’t matter that much if we don’t do what we want to do, which is reach the Premier League. All of our focus is on getting there.”

Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring against Birmingham City. Credit: PA

Head Coach Daniel Farke was overlooked for the manager prize though, with the award going to Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy instead.

Meanwhile, Peterborough United duo Darren Ferguson and Jonson Clarke-Harris won the League One awards.

Posh won all six of their games in February, with prolific striker Clarke-Harris scoring eight goals in that period.

“I am delighted to win the award, but is more recognition for my team-mates and everyone at the club because we had a really good February as a collective," Clarke-Harris said.

"It was great to score as many goals as I did because that means my confidence is sky high, but it was more important that we won the games of football.

Posh boss Ferguson added: "This award is for my staff and the players, they deserve it. It was a great month for us, to win all of the games that we had in the month, particularly this season with the amount of games, was excellent.