Norwich mum launches poster trail to raise awareness about Down's syndrome

A woman from Norwich is encouraging people to put posters of odd socks in their windows to raise awareness of Down's syndrome.

Socks have been used as the symbol because chromosomes are shaped like "little socks" and people with Down's syndrome are born with an extra copy of the 21st chromosome.

Every year people come together to raise public awareness about the genetic condition, but because of the coronavirus restrictions, Emma Taylor organised the 'Lots of Socks' trail.

Her six-year-old son Eli was diagnosed with the condition after he was born.

"We wanted to do something that was open to all ages", Emma said.

"I think we just want a little bit more acceptance. We just want a little bit more awareness that Down syndrome isn't a scary thing, isn't a frightening thing, isn't a negative thing.

"Eli is just like any other boy. He is determined, he is happy, he is grumpy, he likes to do all the typical things that other children like to do.

"I think there is a stigma around that, that we would like to eradicate."

Emma Taylor hopes the poster trail will help people learn more about Down's Syndrome. Credit: ITV Anglia

The idea came from the Rainbow Trail, where people decorated the front windows of their homes with pictures of rainbows to spread messages of hope and happiness during the first lockdown.Emma says she is "excited" because people from all around the world have got involved in the trail.

"It's gone global", Emma added.

"We are quite surprised to be getting messages from people around the world who are sharing their 'Lots of Socks' page and downloading the pictures.

"It is really nice to be in touch with new people and make new friends."

Windows around the world will be decorated with colourful socks. Credit: ITV Anglia

The idea coincides with World Down's Syndrome Day on March 21 and anyone can take part by printing off a specially designed poster of pairs of socks on a washing line from the 'Lots of Socks Trail' Facebook page.

To celebrate, Norwich City Hall and the Assembly House will be lit up blue and yellow.