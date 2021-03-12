Almost 7,500 Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the Norfolk towns of Diss and Roydon after a case of the South African variant was found there.

The surge testing, which began on Friday 19th February and finished on Wednesday 3rd March, saw 7,479 tests carried out. Preliminary results revealed 51 positive results. All those who have tested positive have been told to self-isolate.

Testing, which targeted those who live and work in Diss and Roydon aged 16 years or older, was carried out by NHS Test and Trace in three ways:

3,613 tests were carried out by residents via Home Test Kits

3,276 tests were carried out at Mobile Testing Units

590 residents were tested during this period via other test centres

Norfolk Public Health estimate that 64.8% of eligible Diss and Roydon residents came forward to be tested over the fortnight of surge testing.

The number of tests carried out shows just how ready the people of Diss and Roydon were to come forward and take part when asked to do so. Thank you to everyone who got tested and have helped us understand exactly what the Covid situation is in the community. We’re now waiting for the complicated genomic work to be carried out. The information this testing provides us could help save lives. Cllr Andrew Proctor, Leader of Norfolk County Council

We’ve seen a great response to the testing in Diss and Roydon: when you look at the proportion who came forward for testing, you can see people were really keen to take part. As a result, we’ve identified 51 cases of Covid 19 in the area. This is to be expected – positive asymptomatic cases would likely have been found anywhere that this extent of testing was carried out. Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk’s Director for Public Health

The surge testing was carried out after a very small number of cases of the Covid 19 variant first identified in South Africa were detected in the area. Genomic sequencing work is underway to discover if any of the additional positives discovered by the surge testing are related to the new variant.

Latest Covid figures in Norfolk:

Cases:

For the week ending 5th March

There have been 320 cases in the seven days to 26th February - this is 219 fewer compared to the same time last week

The seven-day incidence rate is 35.3 per 100,000 - this is a reduction of 41% compared to the week previously

Hospital Activity: