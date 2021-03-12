An inquest jury has found the way in which police officers restrained father-of-two Leon Briggs "more than minimally" contributed to his death in Luton in 2013.

The 39-year-old lorry driver was detained under the Mental Health Act and taken to Luton police station in handcuffs and leg restraints on 4 November 2013.

He died around two hours later at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital of "amphetamine intoxication in association with prone restraint and prolonged struggling", with a secondary cause of heart disease.

Returning a conclusion after nearly three days of deliberations, the jury found the use of force by officers who restrained him for more than 13 minutes in a "dangerous" face-down position on the concrete "more than minimally contributed to his death".

The jury of 10 also found that although police officers did "reasonably believe" it was appropriate to use force to restrain Mr Briggs while he was suffering a psychotic episode and had taken amphetamines, however "inappropriate weight" was used against him "at times".

The jury also found that officers' failure to recognise that Mr Briggs was in a state of medical emergency, and failure to monitor him in the police van and cell also contributed to his death.

Paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, who attended calls to Marsh Road where Mr Briggs was restrained, had already admitted prior to the inquest a failure to check Mr Briggs' vital signs or take him to hospital in an ambulance for medical treatment.

Bedfordshire Police officers attended a call over concerns that Mr Briggs was "behaving unusually", by darting into shops, talking to himself and wandering into traffic near the junction between Marsh Road and Willow Way in Luton just before 2pm on 4 November 2013 .

After Mr Briggs pushed past acting Sergeant Short and PC Geoff Bennett, they used "excessive force" to restrain him face-down on the concrete in a "very dangerous fashion", according to Dexter Dias QC, who was representing the Briggs family.

Witnesses said they heard Mr Briggs call out "please help me", while another described him as "like a child crying out for a toy".

The officers said they "wanted to do the best they could" for Mr Briggs while he was "shouting, struggling, and kicking out", but Mr Dias accused them of "telling a pack of lies".

Paramedics also attended Marsh Road, but failed to check Mr Briggs's vital signs which could have indicated that he needed to go to hospital rather than custody.

They described carrying out a "visual assessment" because Mr Briggs being clothed, struggling and handcuffed made it "difficult" to carry out proper pulse and temperature checks.

Lewis Andrews, clinical general manager at East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, agreed with Mr Dias that the medics "did not even speak to Leon" or "offer medical advice to police" when they saw he was being restrained in a "dangerous" way.

But one of the paramedics agreed with Bedfordshire Police's lawyer John Beggs QC that officers were "doing their best" with Mr Briggs and did not "deliberately try to hurt" him.

PC Peter Baron, who assisted the officers as Mr Briggs was restrained for more than 13 minutes, admitted the way they moved him to a police van "wasn't ideal".

PC Daniel Sullivan, who teaches personal safety and physical training for Bedfordshire Police, said some of the police who carried Mr Briggs to the van had no training to do it correctly, and his treatment breached national guidelines.

The jury was shown CCTV footage of the moment Mr Briggs arrived at the police station repeatedly shouting "no" and screaming.

Members of Mr Briggs's family, who attended the court every day, left the room while the CCTV was shown because they found it "distressing".

Several officers carried Mr Briggs into a cell before he lay still, face-down and silent for a few minutes before officers called out his name and asked "are you alright?", while one referred to him "sweating", before attempting to resuscitate him.

Sweating should have been a "key indicator" that Mr Briggs was suffering from acute behavioural disturbance, the inquest had previously heard.

The inquest heard that PC Baron, who was at Luton station, went to wash his hands instead of immediately checking on Mr Briggs.

Mr Dias accused officers of ignoring the "potentially life-threatening" signs of positional asphyxia, a condition in which a person cannot breathe adequately.

He said Mr Briggs was having an "acute mental health crisis" and should have been treated as a "medical emergency", instead of being left alone in the cell.

An ambulance arrived later on to take Mr Briggs to Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, where he died just after 4pm.