Watch a full report by ITV News Anglia's Charlie Frost

Vigils have been planned across the region this weekend in memory of murdered Sarah Everard and to highlight concerns around the issue of women's safety.

The 33 year old never made it home. Kidnapped and murdered, her remains were found earlier this week in Kent.

Police today confirmed the remains were that of Sarah Everard

Ms Everard's disappearance has triggered an outpouring of anger from women, determined to raise awareness that more needs to be done to make women feel safer. Thousands have shared their stories of male harassment and violence. They include Samantha, who is organising a vigil for Sarah in Southend tomorrow.

Samantha Reed is organising a solidarity vigil in Southend Credit: ITV News Anglia

I felt it so personally in a way because I'd been sexually harassed before when I was 21 and I think the big reaction is that women are basically feeling that it could have been them Samantha Reed, Southend Reclaim These Streets Vigil

97% of young women in the UK have been sexually harassed

The need for change is also being felt in the House of Commons.

This male blindness which persists distorts decisions we make. We need a political settlement that makes it impossible for decisions to be made that fail to recognise that while men and women are equal, they have very different life experiences. We need more women where decisions are being made. Sir Bernard Jenkin MP, Harwich & North Essex

#ReclaimTheseStreets began trending after it was announced a vigil of the same name would take place at London's Clapham Common, where Ms Everard is thought to have walked on the night of her disappearance.

The move has prompted solidarity vigils to be held across the region tomorrow. An online vigil is taking place in Ipswich. Down the road in Chelmsford a socially distanced vigil is due to be held outside Shire Hall- as well as on King's Parade in Cambridge. Those attending are urged to wear a mask and observe social distancing while standing not marching- but some police forces say the vigils should not be going ahead.

Obviously the case has been quite terrifying for a lot of women, obviously its kind of like confirmed our greatest fears but also it's not shocking because why else would we fear it, if it wasn't a possible reality. Mishti Ali, Organiser of the Cambridge vigil

Violence, physical violence and sexual violence is the highest reported crime in Essex and it's not a problem for women, it's a problem for all of us and we've got to do something about it. Katie Cohen, South Essex Women's Equality Party

Women shocked by Sarah's death, but not surprised by the reams of stories of assault or intimidation they're hearing from other women.

The hope is now, that this could be a turning point to stop blaming victims and end male violence.