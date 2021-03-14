12-year-old's lockdown art project raises £100,000 for Colchester Hospital

Hear from Noah's father Nathan Jones

A 12-year-old boy who enlisted artists and celebrities to join his lockdown art project has raised £100,000 for Colchester hospital.

Noah from Dedham was born with severe brain damage. He and his father Nathan started painting colouful images and more than 240 artists and celebrities from around the world joined in.

The pictures have been sold online with one raising 3,000 pounds. The family wanted to raise money for their local hospital to say thank you for the care they gave Noah.

Noah has hydrocephalus, cerebral palsy, epilepsy and is non-verbal.Art is one way in which Noah works on his motor skills

One of the pieces of art created Credit: Donk

Mr Jones, a painter and decorator, decided to ask some of his art contacts if they would like to add their own interpretations to Noah's cardboard-based background paintings.

He sent Noah's work around the world to interested creatives, and received finished pieces from countries such as Australia, the USA, Taiwan, Italy and Spain.

A total of around £100,000 has been raised for Colchester Hospital, where Noah receives a lot of his care, as a result of book sales and an eBay auction

It was our idea, to say thank you to all the hospital staff, brighten up the place a little bit and say thank you for all of the care and attention that they've given Noah throughout his life and continue to do so Nathan Jones, Noah's dad

Noah has become known as Background Bob and you can find him on Instagram here