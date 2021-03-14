MPs from across the east condemn police response to Sarah Everard vigil

MPs from across the east have hit out at the Met Police for their handling of a vigil in memory of Sarah Everard.

Some have called for Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick to resign.

Scuffles broke out at the event in London as police surrounded a bandstand covered in floral tributes.

Male officers could be seen grabbing hold of several women before leading them away in handcuffs, to shouts and screams from onlookers.

Priti Patel, Home Secretary and Witham MP, is demanding a full report from police on what happened. She’s described footage from the vigil as ‘upsetting’

Daisy Cooper, Lib Dem MP for St Albans, has backed calls for Metropolitan Police chief Cressida Dick to resign.

During the event she tweeted “Millions of women are sitting at home right now, consumed by grief and rage. Some thinking of Sarah Everard, some recounting their own ‘what if’ scenarios, others reliving trauma. Scenes of police man-handling women in Clapham is making it much more upsetting”

Sarah Everard’s suspected kidnap and murder has sparked anger over the safety of women on the UK’s streets Credit: Family handout/PA

George Freeman, MP for Mid Norfolk described the police handling of the event as ‘heavy handed’ and says it was a misjudgement by The Met

Sarah Owen, Labour MP for Luton North described it as heartbreaking and maddening to watch

No one can see these scenes and think that this has been handled anything but badly by the Metropolitan Police It could and should have been so different Sarah Owen MP

James Wild, the MP for West Norfolk, says the scenes were appalling.

Policing is by consent. Tonight The Metropolitan Police have failed & the scenes of women being manhandled at a vigil are appalling. When people understandably came despite advice not to, this wasn’t the right way to respond. James Wild MP

Rachel Hopkins, Labour MP for Luton South tweeted saying police have serious questions to answer

Police surround the band stand in Clapham Common, London, after the Reclaim These Streets vigil for Sarah Everard was officially cancelled Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Paul Bristow, MP for Peterborough, says it was totally unacceptable

This is Britain and we don’t do things this way. To see women manhandled by police in this way, is not okay. People have questions to answer Paul Bristow MP

