Armed robbery duo who threatened shop workers with machete jailed

Two men who "terrorised" staff in a convenience store near Leighton Buzzard when they robbed it in 2019 have between them been given a sentence that adds up to more than a decade.Adam Pennington, 23, and Karl Partridge, 24, pleaded guilty to robbing the convenience store in Birds Hill in Heath and Reach.

On the evening of September 23 2019, the pair entered the store brandishing a machete and an extendable baton and threatened the staff, demanding money. They forced the employees to open the tills, grabbed the till trays full of banknotes, and then escaped in a grey Peugeot. The pair tried to flee from police at high speeds through a red light, but crashed their car.

Pennington and Partridge raided the shop and terrorised the unsuspecting staff members. They brandished their weapons menacingly; hitting them on the counter and waving them towards the employees. Investigation Officer Gillian Cook-Smith

“When they were located by police officers, they attempted to drive off at speed, putting themselves, the officers and members of the public in danger as they crashed their car into a wall" she added.

The police managed to identify the pair from CCTV footage because they were wearing distinctive clothing and jewellery.

Adam Pennington was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison and Karl Partridge to three years and one-month. “This type of violent behaviour won’t be tolerated and we are satisfied that justice has been done. They will now spend a considerable time in jail paying for their actions that September evening,” Gillian Cook-Smith said.