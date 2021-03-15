Family left homeless after house fire in Corby

A family of five have been left homeless after a fire broke out in their Northamptonshire home.

Firefighters were called to the house in Holyrood Walk, Corby at just after 6pm last night (Sunday 14th March). Crews from the town and nearby Kettering used breathing apparatus to enter the property and help tackle the blaze.

The family were "lucky to have noticed the fire so quickly" Credit: Northants Fire and Rescue Service

It is believed to have started upstairs after an electric heater was being used to dry clothes.

The family escaped unhurt, fire officers are urging people to check their smoke alarms.

Watch Commander Craig Douglas, who was managing the incident, said:

The family are very lucky to have noticed the fire so quickly, a few minutes more it could have been a completely different story. Watch Cmdr Craig Douglas

The fire is believed to have started upstairs Credit: Northants Fire and Rescue Service

The fire service also warned people to ensure smoke detectors are fitted in their homes, after it was reported there was no evidence of smoke detectors at the house.