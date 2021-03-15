Fears for child cancer support charity as funding falls by £9 million

Watch this video report by ITV Anglia's Callum Fairhurst

Child cancer charity, CLIC Sargent, is concerned for the families it helps in East Anglia as it faces a 67% drop in funding.

The charity has been key in supporting many families going through challenging times, particularly during the pandemic.

Lianne Roban from Bedfordshire is one of those who have benefited from the support.

She was so overwhelmed when she was told her son, Kain, had cancer that she contemplated taking her own life.

Kian was in intensive care when his airways were blocked by a tumour in his face.

I felt like I couldn't really focus on him having cancer because there was this whole other Alien thing. I had to learn to be his carer, his nurse, his doctor - on top of that I had to learn about viruses. Lianne Roban

A year on and Kian has stopped treatment and is now in partial remission.

Both he and Lianne are in a much better place and they say that is in part thanks to the support they received from CLIC Sargent.

It currently helps 150 children in East Anglia like Kian but a huge drop in funding across the east means that support could become less available in the future.

Without the funding, the backup that keeps us running, our children, young people and families wouldn't have the support. And it would be a tragedy not to be able to offer that to them in the future. Kathy Walshe, CLIC Sargent

