Video report by ITV News Anglia's Andy Ward

When Teemu Pukki hammered home the equaliser for Norwich City at Sheffied Wednesday on Sunday, you can bet that there would have been cheers on either side of the North Sea.

Pukki's strike saw him enter the record books as the fastest player to score 50 Championship goals this century, reaching the milestone in just 75 games.

The 30-year-old is fast heading towards legendary status at Norwich, but also back in his homeland where he is now a national hero after playing a starring role in helping his country qualify for the Euros this summer.

Norwich games regularly attract huge audiences in Finland, with supporters keen to keep an eye on their key man.

Ville Kuusinen commentates on games for Finnish TV and says the 'Pukki party' is in full swing across the country.

Pukki celebrates scoring against Sheffield Wednesday. Credit: PA

"Whatever the game is, and when Norwich and Teemu Pukki are playing, the viewers are really, really high," he told ITV News Anglia.

"I would say that it would have to be a really big Premier League game to beat the Norwich and Teemu Pukki game nowadays. It's so big.

"Let's say that Teemu is the prince of Finnish football nowadays, maybe the king in the future."

The reigning King of Finnish football is widely considered to be former Barcelona, Ajax and Liverpool player Jari Litmanen.

However, in the eyes of the Finnish Canaries supporters group that crown could soon be passed onto Pukki.

Jari Litmanen (left) is considered the 'King of Finnish football', but Pukki (right) is after his crown. Credit: PA

"Previously, we were always comparing every good player to Jari Litmanen. Here, he's a Finnish footballing legend," said Tero Väätäinen from Finnish Canaries.

"But, I think that now, with Teemu's recent goalscoring abilities and Finland going to the Euros - I think that maybe he has surpassed him."

Another season in the Premier League would raise Pukki's profile even further, and with Norwich 10 points clear at the top with 10 games remaining - it would be a big surprise if he doesn't get the chance.

There will of course be some who will once again doubt whether he can make the step up to the top flight, but having been written off earlier in his career following a bad spell at Celtic, Pukki is used to proving people wrong.

He now sits in 14th on the list of Norwich's all-time top scorers (62), just 34 goals behind Iwan Roberts in third (96), and Roberts' believes Pukki could one day overtake him.

Pukki has 62 goals for Norwich and counting. Credit: PA

"I remember when Grant Holt was smashing them in left, right and centre and people were saying 'he's after your record big man' and then he left to go to Wigan so it wasn't meant to be," Roberts said.

"You never know what's round the corner with football, I think that's what makes it such a great spectator sport. But, if he carries on going like he is, he's got every chance of getting to that magical three-figure mark."