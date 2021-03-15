Norfolk's Olivia Colman nominated for second Oscar

Watch the trailer for The Father starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman

Norfolk's Olivia Colman has been nominated for a Best Supporting award for her part in The Father, which also starring Sir Anthony Hopkins.

It's the second time the actor has been nominated for an Oscar. She won the main acting gong for her role in The Favourite in 2019.

This latest nomination comes hot on the heels of nominations at this year's Golden Globes.

She was given nods for her performance in The Father and also The Crown but she came away empty handed from the virtual awards ceremony which was held at the end of last month.

Colman is one of a number of UK performers who have been recognised for their work by The Academy this year. Others include Daniel Kaluuya (best supporting actor in Judas and the Black Messiah), Sascha Baron Cohen (best supporting actor in The Trial of the Chicago 7), Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) and Riz Ahmed (best actor in The Sound of Metal).