Plans to transform Ipswich town centre
New plans have been unveiled to transform Ipswich town centre to encourage more urban living. The vision is to create the UK’s first ‘connected town centre’, through new housing development on unused sites and by converting redundant buildings and empty upper floors.
The plan is to also introduce uses that will encourage people to live and stay locally. These might include schools and educational facilities, a music venue, an outdoor gym, and more green areas, cycling and walking routes.
The idea is to recreate a town centre that will reflect the way in which people are starting to live. It's aimed at those who work from home and as a destination for people staying locally and choosing Ipswich and Suffolk as a place to visit. Planners have £25 million from the government’s Town Fund to help kick-start the revival.
This is a bold plan which recognises that in the new, post-Covid world, our town centre will need to rely less upon retail and develop a new purpose as a place to live and visit. This new strategy for Ipswich commits to many more people living centrally and having around them all that they will need to live their lives locally.
You can find out more about the vision here and further plans here.
What are the features of a connected town centre?
Re-thinking of town centres as neighbourhoods
High density and varied residential accommodation
Flexible workspaces
Convenience to and from all requisite facilities and amenities (e.g., shops, health centres, fresh food, arts, culture, education, libraries, schools, churches, social clubs, youth centres, markets etc. etc.)
Prioritisation for pedestrians and cyclists
Green and open spaces
Multifunctional spaces and buildings
Digitalisation and teleworking
What differences will this make to Ipswich?
More people using the town centre more often and for longer
Greater sense of community
Many more people living in the town centre
More demand from a wider range of businesses and providers to locate close to the town centre community
New employment opportunities
Vacant sites, buildings and upper floors made available for residential conversion
Safer places
More things to do
Development of a 24/7 economy
Better and more intensive use of technology
More people buying from local independent businesses
The 15-minute drive-time catchment developed as the primary visitor audience and from which new residents will be attracted
A more attractive and convenient place for people to visit and stay (e.g., staycations)