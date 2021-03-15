Plans to transform Ipswich town centre

New plans have been unveiled to transform Ipswich town centre to encourage more urban living. The vision is to create the UK’s first ‘connected town centre’, through new housing development on unused sites and by converting redundant buildings and empty upper floors.

Planners hopes it will make the town centre more desirable for residents Credit: ITN News Anglia

The plan is to also introduce uses that will encourage people to live and stay locally. These might include schools and educational facilities, a music venue, an outdoor gym, and more green areas, cycling and walking routes.

Ipswich marina has seen similar development over the last few decades Credit: ITV News Anglia

The idea is to recreate a town centre that will reflect the way in which people are starting to live. It's aimed at those who work from home and as a destination for people staying locally and choosing Ipswich and Suffolk as a place to visit. Planners have £25 million from the government’s Town Fund to help kick-start the revival.

Buildings will be developed for residential purposes Credit: ITV News Anglia

This is a bold plan which recognises that in the new, post-Covid world, our town centre will need to rely less upon retail and develop a new purpose as a place to live and visit. This new strategy for Ipswich commits to many more people living centrally and having around them all that they will need to live their lives locally. Terry Baxter, Chair, Ipswich Central

What are the features of a connected town centre?

Re-thinking of town centres as neighbourhoods

High density and varied residential accommodation

Flexible workspaces

Convenience to and from all requisite facilities and amenities (e.g., shops, health centres, fresh food, arts, culture, education, libraries, schools, churches, social clubs, youth centres, markets etc. etc.)

Prioritisation for pedestrians and cyclists

Green and open spaces

Multifunctional spaces and buildings

Digitalisation and teleworking

What differences will this make to Ipswich?