An Eight year old Staffordshire bull terrier called Bailey is looking for a new home to see out the rest of his days.

Bailey has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, with three tumours across his chest, back and hind leg. Vets say there's nothing more they can do for him.

Kate Whitehead, from the RSPCA, is looking after Bailey

Bailey is such a sweetheart and it broke our hearts when we discovered that he had multiple tumours." Kate Whitehead, RSPCA Northamptonshire

Bailey's tumours are not affecting his quality of life and the RSPCA team are looking for a long-term foster home in Northamptonshire so that he can be close to their centre for ongoing support.

He’d be best suited to an adult-only household where he’ll be the only pet. If you’re willing to offer Bailey a foster home please complete this online form.