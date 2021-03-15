Tributes to lorry driver killed in crash

The family of a lorry driver who was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the A12 have described him as a devoted father, a perfect brother and a wonderful friend.

Lee Firth, who was 48 and came from Sawbridgeworth Hertfordshire, was driving a Mercedes lorry which was involved in a collision at Frostenden on March 4th.

There are no words available that could capture who Lee was and what he meant to the people in his life. A devoted father, a perfect brother and a wonderful friend. He had a kindness that extended to everyone he met in both his personal and professional life. Lee Firth's family

Crash investigators are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone driving in the area at around 8am who has a dashcam fitted in their vehicle to contact them.