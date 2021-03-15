Woman who targeted pensioners jailed for more than 10 years

A woman who preyed on vulnerable people and threatened one 98 year old woman with a screwdriver, has been jailed for more than ten years.

Police say Carly Clough took advantage of her victims and put one through "a terrifying ordeal" during a spate of crimes in Basildon in May last year.

Clough callously targeted her elderly victims by claiming to need help, and then took advantage of their kindness to rob and steal from them. Detective Inspector Stewart Eastbrook, Essex Police

“She put her oldest victim through a terrifying ordeal, which could so easily have led to her being seriously hurt," he added.

“The length of Clough’s prison sentence reflects just how serious her crimes were and I hope it gives the people she targeted some comfort and safety to know she will be behind bars for a considerable time,” Stewart Eastbrook said.

Clough's crime spree started on May 4, when she tricked her way into a woman's flat in Swanstead, taking money and running off with a mobile phone.

Later that month, she twice targeted an 84-year-old man in Brempsons, taking money.

She returned to say she would pay it back before jumping out of a window with his wallet which contained £180 and a bank card.

The following day, she knocked on a 98-year-old woman's door in Hanover Drive in the early hours of the morning, shouting for help.

The victim answered the door and attempted to help but was left terrified when Clough held her around the shoulder and pointed a screwdriver at her throat, and demanded money.

Clough made off with a purse, containing £50 and bank cards that were later used to withdraw more than £300.

On the same day, Clough targeted another woman when knocked at her house in Travers Way and asked to use the toilet.

She grabbed the woman's handbag which contained £120 and bank cards.

Clough was arrested on May 19 and charged with two counts of robbery and three counts of theft.

The 26-year-old of Town Square, Basildon, admitted the charges at Basildon Crown Court has been sentenced to ten years and eight months.