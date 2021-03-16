Audiences to be welcomed back to Royal and Derngate Theatre as soon as possible

A theatre in Northampton has announced the return of live performances to take place at the earliest possible date in the government's roadmap out of lockdown.

The Royal and Derngate will host shows from the 17 May, the first day at which indoor performances are allowed.

The shows will be a co-production of Othello and Animal Farm, as part of the theatres partnership with the National Youth Theatre.

They will be watched by a socially-distanced audience, a system trialled during December when the theatre hosted movie screenings.

A statement released by cheif executive Jo Gordon and artistic director James Dacre said: "We had great feedback about our Covid safety measures from Northampton Filmhouse customers when we were able to reopen our cinema briefly in December, and so audiences can rest assured that we have all necessary precautions and procedures in place for their safety."

The theatre has confirmed the box office will reopen on Tuesday, 13 April, and warned that performances scheduled this summer may still be subject to change.

Ms Gordon and Mr Dacre added: "There is still much uncertainty in the touring show market, as promoters are juggling with rearranging tour dates across the country, so we do expect that there will be some further date changes to visiting Derngate productions scheduled in the summer.

"Please do bear with us – our Box Office team will contact tickets holders with any updates as soon as they can."

They added they were "hugely grateful" to supporters for helping them get through the coronavirus crisis.