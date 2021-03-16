Hospital unit which closed due to Covid-19 pressure set to reopen
Cromer Hospital's minor injuries unit, which was forced to close because its staff were needed to help fight coronavirus during January, will reopen at the end of the month.
The staff were seconded to the emergency department at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) during the peak of the third wave.
The unit will reopen on Monday, 29 March, the trust which runs the two hospitals have announced.
Alice Richardson, Emergency Department Matron at NNUH, said her colleague's efforts had been "amazing".
She added: "They have been working in their scope of practice working in a different environment and have adapted really well.
"They are all really excited to be getting back to Cromer and reopening the MIU."
The unit's reopening is one of a series of measures being taken by the trust which runs both hospitals to restore services following the peak of the pandemic.
Services offered at Cromer minor injuries unit:
Minor head injuries (with no loss of consciousness)
Simple wounds
Simple eye conditions, foreign body, corneal abrasions
Minor burns
Soft tissue injury
Bites and stings, with no associated complications, or acute reaction
Simple fractures
Fingers that may be broken or dislocated
