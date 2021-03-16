March 16th 2020: A year on from the day the Health Secretary announced there was to be a lockdown.
Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell
The total number of Covid deaths in the UK now stands at more than 125,000. A year ago it was just fifty three.
And it was on this day last year, March the 16th, that the Health Secretary Matt Hancock told us that our daily lives would have to drastically change.
The coronavirus pandemic is the most serious public health emergency our nation has faced for a generation.