A doctor from Cambridge says there is no evidence the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is linked to blood clots as several European countries suspend its use.

Dr Mark Toshner who is a specialist at Royal Papworth Hospital and also a principle investigator for the vaccine, said doing so was illogical and risks lives.

It comes as today (16th March) the European Union's medicines regulator said there is no indication the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine causes blood clots.

AstraZeneca, the Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company said the percentage of people getting blood clots was actually lower among those who have been vaccinated.

At a vaccination centre in Stevenage nearly 100,000 people have now had the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

We've got double the amount of appointments literally from this time last week, so we're back open 7 days a week, full opening hours, running as a two-pod here, so it's great to see and a real buzz again in the centre, hearing people coming through and being so grateful for their vaccination and really pleased to be having it, so, that's what we're here for. Sarah Browne, Director of Nursing and Quality, Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

The UK's medicines regulator says the number of blood clots reported in vaccinated people is no higher than that seen in the general population. It's advising people to get the jab.

I remind everybody, many millions of people have been immunised with these vaccines. Overall, an incredibly safe signal is coming through. We are being diligent and we are now looking at the very margins to make sure that absolutely everybody is safe when they're vaccinated. Gordon Dougan, Professor of Vaccinology at University of Cambridge