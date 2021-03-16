Virtual 'tunnel tours' show secrets of Fenland town hidden underground

A series of new 3D virtual tours showing secret tunnels and vaults under parts of Wisbech, some dating back to the early medieval period, has gone online for people to view.

A room with a vaulted ceiling under Wisbech market place. Credit: 'Wisbech Underground', Fenland District Council

Fenland District Council has been working with a specialist team from the University of Lincoln to map out the tunnels under the market town as part of a project called 'Wisbech Underground'.

Taleyna Fletcher, Heritage officer

There's lot of myths and ideas about underneath the town that there's lot of tunnels that all link up and smugglers caves etc. Although we've found no evidence of that, what we have discovered is that there are lots of really interesting cellars, vaults and undercrofts and crypts and cells, it's interesting to have a look at different buildings and different history. Taleyna Fletcher, Heritage Officer

Cells under the Sessions House, Wisbech Credit: 'Wisbech Underground', Fenland District Council

The 3D tour includes rooms under the town's Sessions House which used to be a court house for the town.

The floors above are now a school, but underground there are side chambers which lead to cells.

It was a court house for the town, so it's now a school, but the cells beneath are still all completely intact and what is really interesting is there's door with lots of layers of graffiti which were probably put there by people waiting to go to trial and there's a little gallows there. Taleyna Fletcher, Heritage Officer

Even when we emerge from the Covid lockdown, these tunnels won't be open to the public, so the virtual tour is the only way to explore some of the town's secret subterranean spaces.

A cell under the town's Sessions House. Credit: 'Wisbech Underground', Fenland District Council