Caroline Flack documentary to air on Channel 4 tonight

A new documentary about the life and death of Norfolk television star, Caroline Flack, will air on Channel 4 tonight. One year on from her tragic death, the film will see Caroline's friends, family and television colleagues tell her story. The Love Island presenter, who grew up in Thetford in Norfolk, took her own life at the age of 40, in February last year.

Her family has contributed to tonight's Channel 4 programme, ‘Caroline Flack: Her Life And Death’.

Her family have contributed home videos and photographs to the film.

Caroline Flack as a teenager Credit: Flack family/Channel 4/PA

The documentary film maker had contacted Caroline in the weeks before her death and spoke to her about creating a film about her life.

She had agreed, saying that she wanted her truth to be told.

Her mother and twin sister have honoured that wish with the friends who knew her best.

The documentary sees the family open up about Caroline's struggles with her mental health and have even attempted suicide before, after a break up in Cambridge before she was famous.

Caroline's negative press and trolling on social media increased the more famous she became and her family say she struggled to cope.

Her mother said: "I used to say to her well just don't read it just get rid of your phone but she'd be on it constantly - you'd try and talk to her but she'd be looking at her phone."Olly Murs said the comments she would see online did affect her.

TV presenter Caroline Flack Credit: Matt Crossick/PA

If you need help and support, call Mind's helpline, Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 113 123.

Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week.