Charity appeals for help to reel in fishing tackle

Watch a report by ITV Anglia's Stuart Leithes

A new fishing club started during lockdown by people living at Emmaus's Cambridge site has proved so popular, they are appealing for donations of extra equipment.

The charity provides former rough sleepers and homeless people with a place to live for as long as they need it.

In exchange, the "companions" work at the site in the shop which sells second hand good but for the last 6 months, the shop has been closed.

That's when the idea of taking up a new hobby come along to keep people occupied, and one of those new hobbies was the fishing club.

It's so calming, you sit down there's no rush. It's not like you've got to do this now. You can just sit down and chill with friends. You can make some good friends too. Kieran Mouncer, Emmaus companion

But the club is a victim of its own success. More people want to join but there isn't enough equipment to go around.

"People have expressed interest but unfortunately we haven't had any fishing rods donated because the shop's been closed," said Jon Cook, who's been a driving force of the club.

"We thought if we had some more gear we could encourage more people to take up fishing as a hobby because it's proven to improve people's mental health," he said.

If you have any old fishing rods the fishing club at the Emmaus site at Landbeach are keen to hear from you.