Classic car stolen in west Norfolk

Police in west Norfolk are appealing for help tacking down a classic car stolen from Stradsett near King's Lynn.

It was taken from an open garage sometime on Sunday 14th March.

The car is a blue MG Midget with the licence plate TNO 318K.

It was taken with no battery or keys, so officers believe it make have been taken away on the back of another vehicle.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the car or may have dashcam footage in the area on Sunday to come forward.