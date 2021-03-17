Five adults jailed after assaulting teenage boy in Essex

Five adults have been jailed for attacking a teenage boy in an alleyway in Essex.

The victim, who was then aged 15, was lured into the alley off Market Square in Harlow on July 7 last year.

Sharon McCarthy had approached him and his friends outside Adams House and told the boy someone wanted to speak to him.

He followed her to the alleyway, where he was set upon by McCarthy, Kane McCrisken, John Francis and Nigel Waters.

He was kicked, punched and stamped on and his nose was broken.

Police say that the boy was lucky not have been more seriously hurt during the attack which lasted several minutes.

Sharon McCarthy, who is 53 and lives in Hadley Grange (pictured above left) was jailed for three years and three months for causing actual bodily harm, having previously admitted the offence.

She was also made subject of a five year criminal behaviour order, which bans her from entering Harlow town centre unless for a pre-arranged appointment with probation services.

She is also banned from five Harlow Co-Op stores in Hobtoe Road, Maunds Hatch, Tilegate Road, Tumbler Road, and High Street, and Marks & Spencer at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Nigel Waters, who is 37 and lives in Fullers Mead, Harlow, (pictured above right) was also sentenced to three years in prison for causing actual bodily harm, assaulting an emergency worker and shoplifting, having previously admitted the offences.

Kane McCrisken (left) and Michael Smallin (right) Credit: Essex police

Kane McCrisken, 27, of Quarry Spring, Harlow, (pictured above, left) was jailed for four years and eight months for causing actual bodily harm, affray, possession of an offensive weapon, possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Michael Smallin, 57, of Spring Hills, Harlow, (pictured above, right) was jailed for three years and three months for causing actual bodily harm.

McCrisken had previously admitted the other offences, which relate to separate incidents in January and April last year. On March 7 he was involved in a fight with two men in Market Square and brandishing a hammer. He chased them to The Clockhouse pub, where they threw glasses at each other.

McCrisken was arrested for the incident on 23 April following a drugs raid at his home, where officers also found cannabis, two machetes and £1,500 in cash.

John Francis, 51, of Parkway, Harlow Credit: Essex police

John Francis (above) who is 51 and lives in Parkway was also given a three year prison sentence.

Sergeant Tony Short, at Essex Police said: