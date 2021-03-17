Ministers have questioned why the Government failed to prosecute the ruler of Dubai over the kidnap of his daughter in Cambridge and for continuing to hold her sister hostage.

Former Labour Cabinet Minister Lord Hain questioned whether the Government was "turning a blind eye" to abuses under Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum because he is a close ally of the UK and has property here.

Why has the ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed not been prosecuted for kidnapping his daughter Princess Shamsa from UK jurisdiction in Cambridge and continuing to hold hostage his other daughter Princess Latifa? Lord Hain, former Labour Cabinet Minister

Conservative frontbencher Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay responded saying this was a matter for the police.

An investigation was conducted by Cambridgeshire Constabulary, who are operationally independent and the Government had no role in that investigation or its outcome. Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay

Cambridgeshire Police previously confirmed aspects of their 2001 investigation will be revisited, which found insufficient evidence to take any action. Although, the force insists the investigation is no longer "active".

Dubai Sheikh Mohammed serves as prime minister and vice president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

His daughter, Princess Shamsa, now 38, was abducted from the streets of Cambridge on 19 August 2000 and has never been seen in public since. It is believed she was returned to the UAE.

Her younger sister Princess Latifa is also said to be held captive in Dubai by her father since an attempt to flee in 2018.

Princess Latifa had previously urged Cambridgeshire Police to reinvestigate the disappearance of her older sister.

Friends of the 35-year-old are concerned for her safety because she has not been heard from after she stopped responding to text messages last year.

The UN human rights office says it has asked the UAE for evidence that she is still alive.

Lord Parkinson also added: