This report was filmed by ITV News Anglia in early 2020 before covid restrictions and contains images some viewers might find distressing

This is our second story in a series looking at the impact hare coursing is having on rural communities here in the east.

The fight against hare coursing continues into the night and is putting other animals in the firing line.

The dark does not stop the coursers who use high-powered lamps to find the animals. This is a process which is known as lamping.

Hare coursers by day are becoming deer poachers by night as Suffolk is home to some of the largest red deer in Britain.

For the police, night time surveillance works much the same as during the day.

In the day time you can see for miles across here down into the valley, any activity you're going to spot from miles off so what we'll do is turn the engine off, kill the lights, see what comes really. Sgt Brian Calver, Suffolk constabulary

Deer poachers have been known to travel to Suffolk from all areas of the country. Last year, Suffolk police managed to intercept a gang from Yorkshire.

Similar to hare coursing, dogs are bred specifically for the attacks.

For the larger deer they'll use a bull terrier crossed with a lurcher, it looks like a lurcher on steroids, the information suggests they're coming down from Yorkshire, gangs with these dogs that are specifically bred for this activity for taking down a larger deer. Sgt Brian Calver, Suffolk constabulary

The poachers' tactics leave the deer with little chance - lamping almost hypnotises the animals, bringing them to a standstill, vehicles are then used to separate one from the herd, a dog is then thrown out to make the kill.

Police are finding the purpose of deer poaching is usually for entertainment and no longer for the meat.

They'll take the head as a trophy quite often, we've heard anecdotal evidence that there's some sort of points scoring system where it's almost like a kudos, pheasant head 1 point, hare's head 10 points, and however many points you get for a deer and that will be consistent with some of the ones that have been found, they've had the heads removed but in a real crude way Sgt Brian Calver, Suffolk constabulary

In the last 18 months, despite more than 200 reports, Suffolk police gained six convictions.

Just days after filming with Suffolk police in February last year, a man was found guilty of trespass in pursuit of game near Eye.

Four people gave evidence against him at Ipswich magistrates court - he was convicted and fined nearly £1500.

Suffolk police openly admit that getting a conviction for hare coursing because witnesses are reluctant to come forward, but even in this case where a conviction is secured they say a deterrent is not there.

The fines set by the sentencing guidelines they say are not enough to prevent this type of offence from happening again.

It's a large organised crime group basically and it's the same faces you see popping up in Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk, Suffolk, same old people popping up here there and everywhere. Sgt Brian Calver, Suffolk Constabulary

The government is committed to working closely with the police to make rural areas safer places to live and work. We are clear that those found guilty of these activities should be subject to the full force of the law, with unlimited fines already in place for anyone breaching the Hunting Act. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

But most fines still remain modest as judges need to take into account a defendant's income and their ability to pay the fine.

As much as the police do to prevent coursing and poaching, they know they're facing an almost impossible task.

Sergeant Calver admits the very nature of the offenders, means little will deter them which puts not just the animals' welfare at risk but also the public.