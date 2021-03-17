Hundreds line the streets for Cambridgeshire firefighter who died with Covid-19

Hundreds of people lined the streets for the funeral of a Cambridgeshire firefighter who died with Covid-19. The procession began at Cottenham Fire Station where Danny Granger had been an on-call firefighter for nearly 22 years. Danny was 52 years old and died on February, 11 after contracting coronavirus.

The bells went down and firefighters and officers formed a guard of honour as the hearse pulled away from the station. The crew then joined the procession in two fire engines.

The cortege drove to Cambridge Fire Station where firefighters stood to attention outside.

The cars briefly stopped to allow a floral tribute to be added to the hearse, spelling 'CFRS' - Cambridge Fire and Rescue Service.

The procession then passed by Sawston Fire Station where Sawston and Linton crews lined up outside the station to pay their last respects.

Chief Fire Officer Chris Strickland said: “It was a fitting tribute for a much loved, larger than life, and well-respected colleague who had dedicated 22 years of his life to helping others and protecting his local community.