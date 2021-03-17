Man arrested over Stuart Lubbock death at Michael Barrymore's home in 2001

Watch ITV Anglia's report here:

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder and indecent assault of Stuart Lubbock after police said "significant new information came to light" following a TV documentary about the incident

Stuart, 31, died at the home of entertainer Michael Barrymore 20 years ago.

Essex Police said the man, who has not been named, was arrested "in connection with the indecent assault and murder of Stuart Lubbock".

Butcher Mr Lubbock, 31, had been attending a party at Barrymore's luxury home in Roydon with eight other people on March 31, 2001.

There is just so much going on in my head. I can't get my head around it. Of course I'm happy. Of course this is good news. But it's been 20 years. This has nearly killed me. Stuart Lubbock's father Terry, 76

Michael Barrymore arriving at his home in Essex in 2001 following the death of Stuart Lubbock. Credit: Press Assocation

New information leading to the arrest came to light following a Channel 4 documentary and police appeal with an increased reward, Essex Police said.

Detective Superintendent Lucy Morris told reporters that the man who was arrested in Cheshire continues to be questioned by detectives.

This arrest is almost 20 years to the day since Stuart was found unconscious in a swimming pool following a party at a home in Roydon. He later died in hospital. Detective Superintendent Lucy Morris, Essex police

The detective said that over the coming days police will be contacting all those who were present at the party at the time, as well as others who may have information.

Watch the Essex Police press conference in full

Police forensic vans arrive at the entertainer Michael Barrymore's home following the death of Stuart Lubbock in 2001. Credit: Press Association

Barrymore was criticised for leaving his home soon after Mr Lubbock was found floating in the outside pool.

The 68-year-old former television presenter, who became a household name for shows such as Strike It Lucky, has always denied involvement in the death.

A post-mortem examination showed Mr Lubbock had suffered severe internal injuries which suggested he had been sexually assaulted.

Alcohol, ecstasy and cocaine were found in his bloodstream.

Barrymore was also criticised for failing to answer questions at the inquest in 2002.

He told the hearing he could not jump in and try to save Mr Lubbock because he could not swim, a claim disputed by others who knew the star.

The coroner recorded an open verdict.

Barrymore, his former partner Jonathan Kenny and fellow party guest Justin Merritt were arrested in 2007 on suspicion of sexual assault and murder, but were later released without charge.

Barrymore repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, last year saying: "I have had nothing to do with this whatsoever and yet I keep getting bashed and bullied by the media."

Barrymore's television career collapsed in the wake of the allegations, although he enjoyed a brief return to the spotlight during a stint on Celebrity Big Brother in 2006.

In 2009, the police watchdog published the findings of a review of the investigation into Mr Lubbock's death, concluding that officers missed crucial evidence and did not ensure vital forensic tests were completed until six years later.