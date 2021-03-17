Millions invested in new bus routes for rural areas

Rural communities in Essex, Norfolk and Hertfordshire are going to get new on-demand bus services after successfully applying for government funding.

In total £4.7 million is being granted to four projects, all aimed at improving connectivity for areas not served by public transport.

£1.4m has been given to Essex County Council

This is the largest grant which has been given and will be used for a project in central Essex.

According to the Department for Transport it will connect residents in rural areas unable to drive - such as students and elderly people - with services like colleges, surgeries and hospitals.

The service will use fully electric vehicles and will be bookable in advance using an app.

£1m is another grant given to Essex County Council for a project in Braintree

This will be used to connect areas south of Braintree with the town centre using two electric vehicles operating between 7am and 10pm.

Baroness Vere, a Transport Minister, said the on-demand services are more suited to the rural areas they will be used.

In places where people are more dispersed, and the distance they need to travel is longer, it can be harder for traditional, timetabled bus services to truly meet their needs. Baroness Vere, transport minister

The funding will also give local authorities the opportunity to trial services such as wheelchair-accessible minibuses that can be booked via an app on request.

£1.4m has been given to Hertfordshire County Council

This will be spent on six electric minibuses to operate in Buntingford and surrounding villages.

As with the other schemes, users will be able to book the bus - which will operate six days a week - using an app.

£0.7m has been given to Norfolk County Council

Norfolk County Council are receiving the smallest grant which will be used for a fleet of minibuses.

These minibuses will connect people in villages with the towns of King's Lynn and Swaffham.

Schemes like this hope to improve convenience by helping residents access services at times and locations that suit them.