Police release e-fit of a man after a girl was raped on a disused rail track

Police have released an e-fit of a man after a teenage girl was raped on a disused rail track in Norfolk in February. The girl was assaulted at around 3pm on Sunday, February 28 just off Mill Road in Great Ryburgh.

She does not know her attacker.

Norfolk police describe the man in the e-fit as white, approximately 6ft tall, aged roughly in his 50s.

He is balding, with thin grey hair and a moustache.

Police are keen to speak with anyone who may recognise this man.

They're also eager to speak to any walkers, horse riders or drivers who were in the area around the time the girl was raped.

Detective Chief Inspector Phill Gray on the Major Investigation Team said: "We are continuing to pursue a number of lines of enquiry and have spoken with witnesses who were in the area at the time as well as conducting house to house enquiries. An investigation to trace the suspect is ongoing and specialist officers continue to support the victim.

It is understandable that incidents like this are likely to cause concern amongst the local community, especially as the issues around women’s safety have been highlighted nationally following the tragic circumstances surrounding the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard. However, In Norfolk, incidents of this nature are rare. Detective Chief Inspector Phill Gray, Norfolk Police

"It is understandable that incidents like this are likely to cause concern amongst the local community, especially as the issues around women’s safety have been highlighted nationally following the tragic circumstances surrounding the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard. However, In Norfolk, incidents of this nature are rare.

"I would like to reassure members of the public that we continue to work around the clock to ensure that this incident is fully investigated by the Major Investigation Team and we encourage members of the community to engage with local officers in the area, in order to raise any concerns, they may have.

"We would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area throughout the day. It was very sunny and therefore it is likely that people were taking the opportunity to get some fresh air or exercise and may have seen this man in the area. We would also encourage anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the Great Ryburgh area during the times stated to come forward.”If you recognise the man or have any information, please visit: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363719P01-PO1 or call 0800 056 0944.