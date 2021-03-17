Watch Tanya Mercer's report for ITV Anglia here:Around 500 kilometres of rural roads in Suffolk are being given 'Quiet Lane' status.The aim is to encourage drivers to slow down to inspire confidence among horse riders, walkers and cyclists. A Quiet Lane is a nationally recognised designation of single-track road that typically has less than 1,000 vehicles a day using it.

Quiet Lanes at Snape and Glemsford have just achieved planning consent and it is hoped another 50 will be given the green light in April 2021.Sally Evans, is a horserider who is in favour of the scheme.