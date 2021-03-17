Sexual predators targeted by undercover police officers in Milton Keynes

Undercover officers will be deployed in Milton Keynes to target sexual predators at the town's nightlife hotspots.

It is part of a scheme called Project Vigilant that aims to prevent sexual harassment and rape.

A trial by Thames Valley Police saw a significant reduction in sexual assaults.

Now the force will be operating the scheme throughout the areas they operate in a 'forcewide' approach.

This proactive approach has had positive results and I am pleased that it has been recognised nationally as an important tactic in combatting sexual offending and increasing safety in the night time economy. Chief Constable John Campbell

The government also announced the scheme will be trialled in other areas of the country.