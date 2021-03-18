Watch the latest Anglia Late Edition - the regional politics programme covering issues affecting the East of England presented by political correspondent Emma Hutchinson

Anglia Late Edition debates the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic including the delays in shipments of the vaccine from India which is likely to mean the under 50s will need to wait longer for a jab.

A year on from the start of the outbreak, there have also been renewed calls for an inquiry to start to identify any lessons to be learned.

The programme also discussed the national debate that has been re-ignited about the safety and security of women following the killing of Sarah Everard in London.

Emma Hutchinson was joined on Anglia Late Edition by Rachel Hopkins MP (Lab) and James Wild MP (Con) Credit: ITV Anglia

Emma was joined on the programme by two of the region's newest MPs who first came to the House of Commons after the December 2019 General Election.

Rachel Hopkins is the Labour MP for Luton South

James Wild in the Conservative MP for North West Norfolk

On 6 May 2021 there will be biggest and most complex set of local elections held across the country and the Anglia region in decades.

The pandemic has meant elections have not be held for more than a year so this year's scheduled elections in May will be combined with last year's elections along with a clutch of by-elections where councillors have retired, resigned or passed away.