Cambridge Folk Festival cancelled over Covid safety fears

The Cambridge Folk Festival has been cancelled this year because of uncertainty over the safety of large-scale events.

Customers with tickets will be offered a choice of a full refund or rolling their tickets forward to 2022.

Cambridge's Big Weekend will not go ahead either.

Organisers say there's too much uncertainty around the safety of festivals. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Cllr Anna Smith, from Cambridge City Council, said: "This has been an incredibly difficult decision, and it is not one any of us wanted to make."

“We had already decided to do the Big Weekend differently this year, and we have now reached the conclusion we will not be able to hold the Cambridge Folk Festival either.

“Together, these events bring tens of thousands of people to Cambridge, includinghundreds of artists and music fans.

"They are a much-loved part of summers in the city. However, there is a great deal of uncertainty over how large-scale events might take place."

The Cambridge Folk Festival is one of the region's most popular and oldest festivals. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Cllr Smith added: "Having explored every option, the reality is that we cannot sensibly continue to plan for these major events in 2021.

"Our first priority always has to be the health and safety of residents, audiences, staff, artists and contractors.”

The Council will organise a series of small-scale community events taking placearound the city as well as online events.

“We are all so upset not to have the Folk Festival at Cherry Hinton Hall and the BigWeekend on Parker’s Piece this summer, but we can look forward to their return in2022.”