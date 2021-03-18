Cambridgeshire Deaf Association launch online channel in sign language

Watch this video report by ITV Anglia's Claire McGlasson

A new online TV channel has been launched which is broadcast entirely in sign language.

It's run by the Cambridgeshire Deaf Association (CDA) and includes programmes on sport and cookery.

One of the shows in sign-language is a weekly quiz called 'Catch Me If You Can' with the chance for contestants to play along at home.

I think it's brilliant, it's such a great idea. For somebody who is a deaf sign language user, to have the presenter being deaf, the audience deaf. We're able to share cultural knowledge and experiences. Paula Garfield, Contestant

Credit: ITV News Anglia

The English language has its own way of the words coming together - which is different to deaf people. It's not natural, it's not visual. Vladimirs Krumins, Presenter

Chief Executive of CDA, Andrew Palmer created a studio in the charity's community room in Cambridge - which pre-covid was busy with classes and meetings.

We're producing four to five hours of content per week, which is a massive increase in what's normally available and so far, so good I think, as far as the audience are concerned. Andy Palmer, Chief Executive of CDA

Credit: ITV News Anglia

There is a phone-in soccer show presented by Lucindha Lawson who plays for England Women's Deaf football and futsal teams.

I'm a Man U supporter and when they lose, oh my goodness, that affects my mood like you wouldn't believe. And other people who support the other teams are always teasing me and we have a really good laugh about it and so it's really important to have this language where we can communicate passionately. That's part of our language. That's part of the deaf community. Lucindha Lawson, England Deaf Women's Footballer

Credit: ITV News Anglia

If food is more your forte, the studio desk doubles as a kitchen for The Punk Chef.

I believe that cooking is something that must be seen regularly but where is the opportunity for people who can't hear it? Because you guys have a programme that you can watch almost on a daily basis but where is our deaf programme. Scott Garthwaite, The Punk Chef

Credit: ITV News Anglia

Though it will be packed away between recordings once groups can return to chat here face to face, the good news is this studio is here to stay.