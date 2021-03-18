Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Natalie Gray

As our region celebrates significant milestones in the vaccine roll out the Government has admitted the under 50s may have to wait longer for their jabs.

Today saw a landmark moment as half of all adults in the East of England have now had their first jab.

Nearly 2.6m people in our region have had a single dose of the jab

There was a record number of second doses given yesterday- 9,000 in the Anglia region.

But it comes at a time when NHS England has warned of a "significant reduction" in Oxford /AstraZeneca supplies in April.

The Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock told the Commons a need to retest almost two million doses and delivery delays from India was behind the supply issues next month as he sought to offer reassurance

"There will be no weeks in April with no first doses. There will be no cancelled appointments as a result of supply issues - second doses will go ahead as planned." Matt Hancock, Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP

We will continue to vaccinate as the vaccines arrive but a few weeks postponement or delay isn't going to make an enormous difference. James Morrow, GP

For some though the vaccine rollout came too late. A year ago Joanna Goodman lost her father Stuart to coronavirus. The award winning Fleet Street photographer died in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital aged 72.

Joanna is co-founder of the Covid 19 Bereaved Families for Justice Group which has nearly three thousand members. Their lawyers have given Downing Street two weeks notice that they'll start legal action if the government doesn't agree to a public inquiry following a mortality rate worse then any other major economy.

I didn't want to spend the first year grieving for my Dad having to fight for answers and fight for lessons to be learnt but it feels like something that we absolutely have to do because I believe my dad's death was preventable. I believe that many tens of thousands of the deaths that have happened since were preventable." Joanna Goodman

In the Commons today, Boris Johnson said he did not expect the reduction in vaccine supply to have an impact on the timetable for easing coronavirus restrictions.

The Prime Minister said: "The supply we do have will still enable us to hit the targets we have set. That means by April 15 we will be able to offer a first dose to all of you who are over 50 as well as those who are under 50 who are clinically vulnerable.

We will have the second doses people need within the 12 week window, which means around 12 million people in April and will still offer a first dose to every adult by the end of July. So there is no change to the next steps of the road map.

We have now vaccinated over 25 million people across our entire United Kingdom, more than the entire population of many countries."