E-scooter monthly hire scheme coming to Essex town

Residents of Braintree will be able to rent e-scooters for a month at a time as part of a pilot scheme being run in the town.

Privately owned e-scooters are currently illegal on public roads and pavements in the UK, but people hiring them are allowed to ride them so long as they have a valid driving license.

There are many hire schemes in place in towns and cities across the country but, unlike the one in Braintree, most see the rider pay per minute rather than for a whole month.

The scooters, operated by Spin, will cost £55 for a month and Braintree District Council hope it will encourage people to leave their cars on the drive.

Councillor Tom Cunningham, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Infrastructure, said: "It is important we find ways to encourage people to take up greener methods of travel and the e-scooter trial is a great way to explore alternative methods of getting around the district and hopefully help to reduce shorter car journeys.

"This is part of our ongoing climate change strategy for Braintree District."

E-scooters have not been without controversy, with residents in some places they are already used warning of the danger they pose to pedestrians.

There have also been concerns from the blind community over their use.

The pilot scheme in Braintree gets underway on 30 March, and will be limited to the area agreed with the council and Essex Police; thanks to a tracker the scooters will stop working if taken outside the permitted boundaries.

Each e-scooter will also come with a helmet and charging lead.

Steve Pyer, UK country manager at Spin said: "E-scooters are a simple and fun way to get around in Essex.

"Our key aim is to provide a socially distanced and safe way for people to travel as we are coming out of lockdown and one that also reduces the number of short car journeys made."