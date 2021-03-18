Watch a video report from ITV Anglia's Charlie Frost

When Lucy Scragg and Chris Roe got engaged on the beach in Brighton at the beginning of 2020 the thought of the future was exciting.

Looking forward to a wedding with 170 guests later that year, like all of us, they had little idea of what was to come.

And, owners of Chelmsford bridal boutique, 'Lucy Can't Dance', they had even more passion for their big day than most.

But, of course, Covid-19 struck, and they went from elated, to re-evaluating and then rescheduling, changing their plans from a late 2020 wedding, to one in May 2021, when they hoped the pandemic would have passed.

Lucy opened her bridal boutique in Chelmsford five years ago and has helped many brides on their big days. Credit: ITV Anglia

Then, when the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, announced England's 'roadmap out of lockdown', the couple realised their big day fell short of some restrictions easing on May 17th, by two days.

So, they decided to go for a more intimate wedding, and bring it forward to April 23rd, thinking at that point they would be able to have 15 guests, according to the guidelines.

Now though, after campaign group UK Weddings Taskforce quizzed the government, it has been realised only certain types of venues will be able to host weddings from the 12th April, and a lot of licensed wedding venues are excluded.

Copdock Hall near Ipswich is one of thousands of licensed wedding venues that won't be able to host couples when rules change in April. Credit: ITV Anglia

"I've helped make so many brides happy on their wedding day, and now it's my turn, I can't get excited!" said Lucy.

After all of this stress we've just got excited about starting to plan this little one, I tried on my dress that we made for the first time a few days ago, and now it just feels all sad again because we don't know what is happening again. Lucy Scragg, Bride to be

Lucy has been making wedding dresses at her boutique for five years. Credit: ITV Anglia

Chris added, "There's just not been any clarity with it all, and it feels like this particular industry has just been left behind to be quite honest.

"We want to get our lives going, we want to start a family. People have said to us, 'Why don't you just wait until June?', but you know, we thought we were going to get married in April, and now that might not be happening, so we could wait until June and then that might not even happen. So we feel like we'd just keep postponing and keep putting our lives on hold."

Lucy is worried if they now have to change their wedding date again, there will be no spaces available, "Are we going to have to speak to everyone again and change plans? Venues are going to be so, so booked up for the for the forseeable future, God knows when we will be able to get booked in again."

What are the guidelines?

29th March: Up to six people can attend a wedding. This limit includes the couple.

12th April: 15 people can attend a wedding ceremony and reception, at venues that are permitted to open, eg. churches and registry offices.

17th May: The guestlist rises to 30, with licensed venues, other than those already open, opening in accordance with indoor hospitality opening now too.

21st June: All limits on social contact lifted, including lifting all wedding restrictions.

On the 12th April weddings can go from six to 15 guests, but they can only take place in places of worship and public buildings, or businesses that are already open.Other licensed venues, like Copdock Hall near Ipswich, had hoped to reopen too, but have been told they must wait until indoor hospitality reopens in May.The government says this hasn't changed since the roadmap came out at the end of February."At Step 2 - no earlier than 12th April - weddings can take place in premises that are permitted to open or where a broader exemption applies such as places of worship or hotel function suites," a government spokesperson said."Wedding receptions can take place outdoors only. There has been no change to this plan."

But, those in the industry have said this wasn't clear and now, after a year of postponements and anxiety for couples and venues, thousands of weddings will have to be rescheduled, again.

The roadmap indicated weddings and receptions could resume on 12th April. We have now discovered, not by being offered the information but by analysing the small print and repeatedly seeking clarity, that this is not the case. Sarah Haywood, UK Weddings Taskforce

According to UK Weddings Taskforce, who are lobbying the government to change the rules, 70% of England's weddings take place in licensed venues that would not be permitted to open under the restrictions. It estimates around 7,000 couples will be affected.

Copdock Hall is a Grade II Elizabethan barn near Ipswich licensed to host weddings. Credit: ITV Anglia

Lucy and Chris were due to have their 15 guest wedding at Grade II listed Elizabethan barn Copdock Hall, with a bigger celebration planned at the venue on their anniversary in 2022.

But now, unless the government changes its mind they are in limbo.

"You just don't know where you stand, that's the issue. We could finally get excited about our little, intimate wedding and now we're pretty much back at square one. And, we've waited three weeks to hear this! Why wasn't this announced on the roadmap! And then we could've got it sorted three weeks ago." said Chris.

"Because we moved it after the roadmap, if we'd have known then we could've made some better decisions, rather than losing money." added Lucy.

Ian Evans who owns Copdock Hall says venues have no idea what advice to give couples following the confusion. Credit: ITV Anglia

Owner of Copdock Hall Ian Evans said: "Since we got the guidance it's been utter confusion and certainly a degree of unfairness. Basically they're saying you can get married in a church or registry office, or a business which is already open, but you can't get married in a vast barn like this. It just doesn't make sense!"