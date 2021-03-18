Police increase Covid patrols in Peterborough over higher infection rate

Watch Stuart Leithes' report from Peterborough

Covid enforcement patrols have been out in Peterborough after concerns the City's infection rate is still higher than other parts of our region.

Police and Covid marshals have been reminding people that lockdown restrictions are still in place.

It comes at a time when NHS England has warned that the UK could face a "significant reduction" in Coronavirus vaccine supplies.

Covid marshals on the streets of Peterborough. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Covid marshals have been reminding people of the basic rules around social distancing and wearing masks.

Rob Hill, Assistant Director of Community Safety, said: "We've got a number of mixed teams out today, who's intention will be to be visible, to engage with all the groups gathering around this area, to give them advice.

"We will enforce when we need to because it's important we make it clear that large gatherings in the current restrictions are not acceptable"

Police say they will take enforcement action to stop large gatherings during the lockdown. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A film has been released by the public health department for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

It's part of a series of videos warning people to "stand firm" and stick to the rules to avoid spreading the infection.

It comes at a time when NHS England has warned of a "significant reduction" in vaccine supplies in April in a letter to local health organisations.

At a medical practice in Sawston near Cambridge they've been administering the vaccine since supplies became available in January.

Dr James Morrow, from Granta Medical Practices, said: "There's disappointment we're not able to do as much as we might be able to do, but acceptance that this has been a phenomenal achievement to date anyway.

"The vaccine supply has been intermittent at times, but that's the reality of the situation."

With renewed uncertainty surrounding the roll-out of the vaccines, they're taking extra steps in Peterborough to bring down the infection rate.