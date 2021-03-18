Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Election Editor, David Hughes

With elections suspended for over a year because of the Covid pandemic, the largest and most complex set of local votes are due to take place on Thursday 6 May.

In what has become known as 'Super Thursday', voters across the Anglia region will be choosing almost 1,000 local councillors, Police & Crime Commissioners and an elected metro mayor in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

There had been calls to delay the elections until most of coronavirus restrictions had been lifted but the government has decided to go ahead with voting on the usual on the first Thursday in May. Special measures will be put in place at polling stations and candidates will need to maintain social distancing during the election campaign.

Not only will the normal scheduled elections take place on that day but there will be last year's delayed elections being held and a whole clutch of by-elections where councillors have retired, resigned or passed away.

In some areas, voters could be faced with up to seven different ballots papers with additional elections for parish councils or local planning referendums.

On 1 April, the historic county of Northamptonshire along with its seven districts is being dismantled to form two new 'super' councils. North Northamptonshire and West Northamptonshire will be unitary councils running all the local services in their area rather than being split between county and district local authorities.

Interactive map of the local elections being held in the Anglia region in May 2021

Local councils elections

A third of councillors are up for elections on 17 councils in the Anglia region after the polls scheduled for May 2020 were postponed because of the pandemic. Cambridge City Council would normally elect a third of its councillors but is having an all-out election after boundary changes.

Basildon - No overall control (NOC)

Brentwood - Conservative

Cambridge - Labour

Castle Point - Conservative

Colchester - No overall control (NOC)

Epping Forest - Conservative

Harlow - Labour

Ipswich - Labour

Milton Keynes - No overall control (NOC)

North Hertfordshire - No overall control (NOC)

Norwich - Labour

Peterborough - No overall control (NOC)

Rochford - Conservative

St Albans - No overall control (NOC)

Southend - No overall control (NOC)

Stevenage - Labour

Thurrock - No overall control (NOC)

Welwyn Hatfield - No overall control (NOC)

The councils with No Overall Control are where no one party has an overall majority to out-vote all the other parties but the councils are often run by a minority administration or with formal or informal coalitions

County councils

All the county councils in the Anglia region have elections for all their councillors. The elections are held every four years and where scheduled for May 2021. All the county councils in the region are currently controlled by Conservative administrations.

Cambridgeshire - 61 councillors

Essex - 75 councillors

Hertfordshire - 78 councillors

Norfolk - 84 councillors

Suffolk - 75 councillors

Police and Crime Commissioners

Police and Crime Commissioners usually serve a four-year term before seeking re-election but because of the pandemic it was extended to five years. The new PCC will serve a three-year term so the election cycle can return to normal.

In some areas there are Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner who also have the county fire brigade as part of their brief.

Bedfordshire

Cambridgeshire

Essex

Hertfordshire

Norfolk

Northamptonshire

Suffolk

Thames Valley

There will special measures in place during the election to reduce the risk of infection during the coronavirus outbreak.

It is expected that more people will apply for postal votes although polling stations will be open as normal on Thursday 6 May.

At polling stations, voters will need to wear face coverings and social distance measures will be in place along with hand sanitisers. They will be asked to bring their own pens or pencils to mark ballot papers.

Mon 19 April Deadline to register to vote in the May local elections

Tue 20 April 5pm deadline to apply for a postal vote from your local council

You need to be registered to vote before you can taken part in any election. If you are not registered because, for instance, you have moved recently you can register at this government website or with your local council.

You can also apply for someone you trust to vote on your behalf by proxy. You have to apply for a proxy vote by Tuesday 20 April but because of the pandemic there will be emergency measures for people tested positive or forced to self-isolate. In that circumstance, an emergency proxy can be appointed up to 5pm on polling day.

Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday 6 May

Although the checking or verification of the votes will begin immediately after polling stations close, it is expected it will take several days before all the results are known.