Work to begin on new recycling centre in Norwich

Work on a new £1.9 million recycling centre in Norwich is due to begin on Monday (22nd March).

The Norwich South recycling centre will replace the current site at Ketteringham. It will also have a larger reuse shop.

It is being built on an underused part of the Harford park and ride site. The park and ride will not be affected and is expected to reopen as planned next month.

Jeremy Cooper, Managing Director Konectbus, said: “We are pleased to have worked with Norfolk to incorporate the recycling facility at Harford without impacting on our Park & Ride operation and believe that the conscientious recyclers will want to share their journey into the heart of the city by travelling on Park & Ride.”