Bedfordshire Police urge public to help in tackling exploitation

The public can play a crucial role in exposing exploitation and violence, according to some of the force's top inspectors.

They have launched a new campaign dubbed BAVEX (Bedfordshire Against Violence and Exploitation) in a bid to highlight how people can help bring wrongdoing to their attention.

It also hopes to raise awareness around things like modern slavery, cuckooing and child sexual exploitation in the county.

You may not realise it, but many of us will see the damaging and corrosive impact of organised crime in our communities every day. “Drug addiction, serious violence, anti-social behaviour, burglary, shoplifting – much of this can be traced back to organised criminal activity and the exploitation that comes with it. Detective Chief Superintendent Nick Bellingham

On 19th March (Thursday 2021), police successfully raided a cannabis factory in Great Barford. They seized hundreds of plants worth tens of thousands of pounds. Makeshift marijuana farms play into wider networks of serious and organised crimes.

Some of the marijuana seized in Great Barford Credit: ITV Anglia.

Detective Inspector Tom Stean, who helped lead the raid, says sites like this are getting increasingly more sophisticated, in order to avoid detection.

They're constantly coming on, so once we close this one down another one will pop up somewhere else. Detective Inspector Tom Stean

As well as the police, a whole host of other organisations across the county such as councils, charities and NHS organisations.

Lisa Robinson in the exploitation lead Bedfordshire Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit, who works with all the different organisations.