Concussion concern: amateur footballer from Ely speaks out to raise awareness

A former non-league footballer has been speaking about the long term effects of a concussion he suffered in a clash of heads during a match.

Sam Goodge from Ely developed fatigue and headaches, which also led to depression, after the incident in 2019 that ended his playing career.

And he wants to raise awareness of the 'post-concussion syndrome' which is still affecting his life.

Sam suffered a concussion in a clash of heads during a match for Ely City in 2019.

And he's also had to cope with a condition known as 'post-concussion syndrome'.

Sam's been speaking about the way it's changed his life in the hope that there will be more awareness of the potential risks involved in football.

He said after the impact he felt a little 'buzzed' but carried on playing. He got checked out a few days later and was given the all clear.

Unfortunately over the coming weeks things got worse, I started to get persistent and painful headaches, my limbs felt like dead weights, I was constantly fatigued and my balance was all over the place. I didn't understand what was happening and I started to get anxiety attacks. Sam Goodge

Sam was bed bound for three weeks and felt he was slipping into depression

Eventually he sought out help and after a clear CT scan was diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome- it can last for months, years even.

Sams said it turned out that due to previous head trauma in years gone by he was more susceptible to longer lasting symptoms this time around.

One of the concussions was playing a rugby game in his early teens- he was knocked out for 20 minutes and was never checked over by a professional.

Sam's also suffered with his digestion ever since the impact and has lost 15 kg which is over two stone.

He has trouble sleeping and persistent headaches but says battling the problems has strengthened him in some ways.

It's great to see that the Premier League is introducing concussion subs and the subject is being talked about a little more. The brain injury charity Headway is doing incredible work and I'm thankful for their support along with Oliver Zangwell in Ely too. Sam Goodge

Ultimately Sam says it's all about creating some more awareness around concussion.

Ely City FC tweeted: So much courage to speak out about this - we at the club would like to raise awareness of this and with your help organise some sort of awareness / fundraising day/evening.

The charity Headway has also helped Sam.

There has been more awareness of brain injuries in sports in recent years.

19-year-old Bobby Copping's football career with Peterborough United was ended last year by an injury he sustained heading the ball.

And former Northampton Saints rugby player Steve Thompson has revealed he "can't remember" winning the World Cup with England in 2003 after he was diagnosed with early-onset dementia.

Ely City staff say Sam's injury has made them more aware of the effects of concussion.